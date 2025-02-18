Hit-Run: Teen Flees Scene After Injuring Victim In Yorktown, Police Say

Peekskill resident Joe William Coronel, age 19, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 13 in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured on Tuesday, Feb. 13, just after 8 p.m. on Kear Street, the Yorktown Police Department announced on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

According to police, multiple 911 calls reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, which then allegedly fled the scene without stopping. Officers, along with Yorktown Medics and Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, responded and provided medical aid to the injured victim, who was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

An investigation led officers to identify Coronel as the suspected driver. Police later found and stopped his vehicle before taking him into custody.

Coronel was charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a misdemeanor, and issued multiple traffic infractions, police said.

Following his arrest, Coronel was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, March 4 at 6:00 p.m.

