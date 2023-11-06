Formerly Of Mohegan Lake, Joanne Catherine Rini, 78, Valued Family And Career

Born on Dec. 29, 1944 in the Bronx, Joanne was the daughter of a fish monger and homemaker. Her childhood was one surrounded by cousins and big Sunday dinners at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. Her parent’s instilled in her a strong faith in God and a solid work ethic. She attended Catholic schools and graduated from Saint Barnabas High School in Yonkers in 1962.

Joanne enrolled in Hunter College to study economics and there she met her husband Roger Rini. They were married in 1965 and had three sons, David, Anthony, and Christopher before she graduated from Hunter College in 1972. She earned a master’s degree in public administration from Pace University in 1994.

Joanne and Roger left the Bronx in 1970 and moved to Mohegan Lake, where they raised their sons. Her career— being a switch board operator at Hudson Electric in Manhattan to an intake coordinator at Bronx Lebanon Hospital to the bookkeeper at Mylen Stairs—was an important part of her identity. She also was a dedicated Avon Lady, hosted numerous Tupperware parties, and was the part-time bookkeeper for her husband’s businesses.

Joanne was also involved in the lives of her kids as a scout leader, basketball coach, and CCD teacher. She taught them many lessons, including that working hard was essential to success in life. She developed a large friend group in Mohegan and enjoyed bowling and tennis.

In the last 15 years she lost her Dad, Mom, brother Joseph, and husband, and these losses took a great toll on her. After some decline in health, she left New York in 2019 for Winston Salem, NC to be closer to her son Christopher. She had great care over those last four years, most notably from Brandon Buck who brought her many happy days of ice cream runs and IHOP breakfasts.

Joanne is survived by her three sons; David (Jenelle) of Jacksonville, FL, Anthony (Megan) of Cohasset, MA, and Chris (Emily) of Hickory, NC. She was proud of her six grandchildren: Daniel Rini, Abigail Rini, Ella Rini, Ethan Rini, Christopher Harvey, and Carson Hoyt as well as two great-grandchildren Lisa and Layla.

Those seeking to honor Joanne’s life can donate in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.