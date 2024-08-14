Former Town Board Member, Veteran From Yorktown Dies

Yorktown resident and former Town Board member Anthony Grasso died on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the age of 96, town officials announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Born in 1927, Grasso served two years in the military and spent 18 of those months stationed in Germany at the headquarters of the 66h Medium Tank Battalion of the Second Armored Division.

He eventually returned home to Yorktown and went on to serve one term on the Town Board from 1985 to 1990. He also spent many years as a district leader and former chair of the Yorktown Republican Town Committee.

In addition to these roles, Grasso was also a member of the building and grounds committee of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and was a member of the Yorktown Elks and Yorktown Knights of Columbus.

He also served on the boards of the Foundation Hudson of Valley Hospital Center; the Circolo da Vinci; the Yorktown Rotary Club; and the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce.

When he wasn't spending time helping his community, Grasso worked with the Lafkin Co. before his retirement and was a co-founder and vice president of Metro Milorganite Inc.

"Tony loved Yorktown, and he served his community in so many capacities," said Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who added, "He was generous with his time and spirit, and we were all enriched by his contributions."

A wake for Grasso will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home. His funeral service will then be held on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church in Yorktown.

