Five Below Opens At Shopping Center In Yorktown

Five Below, known for offering trendy and budget-friendly products for children, teens, and adults, has launched its newest location at 335 Downing Dr. in the Yorktown Green Shopping Center, town officials announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

The store will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, Feb. 14.

The retailer occupies part of the former Kmart space, which has been undergoing a significant transformation. It joins T.J. Maxx, which opened in November, while Michaels craft store is set to debut in March. Additionally, a pickleball sports center is expected to open in late summer or early fall.

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman called the arrival of Five Below another sign of the town’s economic revival.

"Five Below joins a lineup of exciting new businesses that are reinvigorating this key commercial hub and turning Yorktown Green into a vibrant destination for shopping, recreation, and community activity," Lachterman said.

The shopping center’s transformation began in 2022, when Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace took over a long-vacant Food Emporium space that had been empty for a decade, town officials said.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below has nearly 1,700 stores across 43 states.

