Fender Bender Leads To DWI Charge For 71-Year-Old In Yorktown: Police

Gary Shames, of Mahopac, was arrested following an investigation into a possible motor vehicle crash in Yorktown on Friday, Jan. 31, around 6:20 p.m., the Yorktown Police Department said on Monday, Feb. 3.

Authorities responded to the area of Route 6 and Windsor Road for the reported crash. Upon arrival, officers identified Shames as the driver of the involved vehicle and determined he had been operating the car while intoxicated, police said.

Shames was taken into custody and transported to the Yorktown Police Department for processing. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC .08% or more and other traffic infractions, according to the department.

Shames was issued uniform traffic tickets and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.

