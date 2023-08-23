Duo Nabbed For Shoplifting Over $1K Worth Of Products From Yorktown Stores: Police

Both 48-year-old Putnam County resident Scott Keeler of Putnam Valley and 43-year-old Bronx resident Jonathan Maldonado face larceny charges after stealing products from stores in Yorktown, according to Yorktown Police.

Keeler's arrest resulted from an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 2 around 12:15 p.m., when Yorktown Police were alerted to numerous thefts at the Lowe's Home Improvement store at 3200 Crompond Rd. (Route 202).

A detective then arrived at the store and interviewed the managers, who said that Keeler allegedly took numerous products from the store, walked by all points of sale, and did not try to pay for any of the items in several instances between June 2023 and July 2023.

Additionally, Keeler would also allegedly return some of these items using another receipt, stealing around $3,041.27 from Lowe's in total, police said. An investigation conducted by Yorktown Police later identified Keeler as the suspect.

Days later, on Thursday, Aug. 17, around 5:10 p.m., Yorktown Police were told by Lowe's loss prevention staff that Keeler was inside the store allegedly committing another larceny. Authorities then arrived and arrested him before charging him with:

Third-degree grand larceny;

Petit larceny.

Keeler was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Yorktown Police, Maldonado's arrest stemmed from an incident on Tuesday, May 9 around 7:15 a.m., when authorities responded to a shoplifting at the Macy's department store in the Jefferson Valley Mall.

An investigation into the incident determined that Maldonado had allegedly left the store without paying for merchandise valued at a total of $1,437. After he was identified by detectives, an arrest warrant application was completed for Maldonado and issued by Yorktown Justice Court.

On Thursday, Aug. 17 just after 2 p.m., Yorktown officers responded to the Westchester County Jail and arrested Maldonado for the warrant before taking him to headquarters for processing. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

After processing, Maldonado was also released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.