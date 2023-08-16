Duo Arrested At Golf Course After Stealing From Macy's In Yorktown: Police

The arrests resulted from an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 15 just before 1 p.m., when Yorktown Police responded to a reported larceny at the Macy's store in the Jefferson Valley Mall.

Arriving officers interviewed a witness and learned that two men had knocked them over in an effort to keep their stolen merchandise before running away from the store.

Police then notified other Yorktown officers of the two suspects' physical description and clothing.

Shortly after this, another officer found two men matching these descriptions inside the Tee Bar & Grill at the Links at Valley Field golf course at 795 Route 6, just down the street from the mall.

The duo, identified as Putnam County residents Dato Arkhoshashvili, age 48, and Tamaz Khuroshvili, age 28, of Mahopac, were then detained for investigation and identified as the suspects by the same witness they had knocked over.

The men were then arrested and both charged with third-degree robbery.

They were later arraigned and will again appear in the Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.