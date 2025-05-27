Drunk Yorktown Man Caught With 14-Year-Old Passenger In Jeep: Police

The incident happened Friday night, May 23, around 10:10 p.m., when a trooper pulled over a 2003 Jeep on East Main Street in Cortlandt for alleged traffic violations, New York State Police said.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Alberto Pimentel Garcia of Yorktown Heights, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests, according to authorities.

Further investigation revealed that a 14-year-old child was also inside the vehicle at the time of the stop, police said, adding that Garcia later provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 percent.

Garcia was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16, a felony under Leandra’s Law, as well as DWI and several traffic violations.

The child was released safely to a sober third party, police said.

Garcia was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear again on Monday, June 2, at 9:00 a.m.

