Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Almost Hits Cop Cruiser In Yorktown, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man faces drunk driving charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on a main road in Northern Westchester and almost hitting a police cruiser, authorities said. 

The incident happened on Route 202 in Yorktown.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Sunday, May 7 just before 9 p.m., when a Yorktown Police officer was driving west on Route 202 in a marked cruiser while responding to a call for service when he saw a vehicle allegedly driving toward him going east in the westbound lane, according to Yorktown PD. 

The officer was luckily able to avoid colliding with the vehicle and then promptly pulled it over. 

After an investigation was conducted at the scene, the driver, identified as 54-year-old Putnam County resident Luis Saldana of Mahopac, was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested. 

Once Saldana was taken to police headquarters, he was found to have a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, police said. 

Saldana was then issued traffic tickets for numerous traffic offenses, including first offense of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, May 18. 

