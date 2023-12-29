Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

Drunk Man Caught Driving On Rim In Yorktown: Police

A 58-year-old man faces drunk driving charges after he was caught traveling with a flat tire on a Northern Westchester road, police said.

The man was pulled over on Old Yorktown Road (Route 132) at the Taconic State Parkway overpass in Yorktown, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Steve Buissinne
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The events leading up to the man's arrest began on Saturday, Dec. 24 around 12:45 a.m., when authorities in Yorktown received a report of a vehicle driving on its rim on Old Yorktown Road (Route 132). 

According to Yorktown Police, officers soon found the car driving south on Old Yorktown Road at the Taconic State Parkway overpass and saw it allegedly move unsafely from its lane. They then pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Bronx resident Michael Rivera, age 58. 

An investigation at the scene determined that Rivera was allegedly intoxicated, leading to his arrest. His blood alcohol content was later found to be over .18 percent, police said.

Rivera was charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses before being released on his own recognizance. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. 

