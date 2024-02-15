Drunk Drivers Nabbed In Yorktown Crashes After Super Bowl: Police

The two crashes both happened in Yorktown on Sunday night, Feb. 11, and early Monday morning, Feb. 12, Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The first of the incidents happened on Sunday around 11 p.m., when a vehicle left the scene of a crash in the area of Crossways Road, according to the department.

Responding officers were able to get a description of the vehicle and found it on Barger Street. Police then tried pulling the vehicle over, but it instead continued driving, authorities said.

Police continued pursuing the vehicle, which swerved out of its lane, until it eventually came to a stop on Route 6. An investigation then revealed that the driver, 55-year-old Karen Schwartz of Lake Peekskill, had been drinking alcohol in the vehicle and had been driving while intoxicated, according to the department.

Schwartz was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where officers charged her with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or more as well as leaving the scene of a property damage accident, authorities said. She was later issued traffic tickets and released on her own recognizance to a responsible adult.

The second incident happened on Monday just before 3 a.m. when a patrolling officer spotted a one-car crash in the area of Old Yorktown Road.

According to the department, the officer discovered a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a stream. An investigation revealed that the driver, 21-year-old Jonathan Sica of Yorktown, had been driving an unregistered motor vehicle while intoxicated and that he had been speeding before the crash, police said.

Sica was soon arrested and taken to Westchester Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Feb. 22.

