Drunk Driver Injured After Leaving Moving Car In Mall Parking Lot In Yorktown: Police

A 50-year-old man was arrested on drunk driving charges after exiting his moving car in the parking lot of a Northern Westchester mall, injuring himself in the process, police said.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown, police said.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 just before 3:30 p.m., when Yorktown Police responded to the Jefferson Valley Mall at 650 Lee Blvd. after receiving a report of an injured person in the parking lot. 

According to the department, an arriving officer quickly found the injured man and identified him as Peekskill resident Leonidas Lobato, age 50. 

The officer then determined that Lobato, who had allegedly been driving while intoxicated, had been injured after getting out of his car while it was in motion.

Lobato was arrested at the scene on a drunk driving charge and taken to the hospital to receive treatment, police said. He was later released on his own recognizance to a responsible party and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 17. 

