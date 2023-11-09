Drunk Driver Given $20K Bond, Jailed After Being Caught At Bank In Yorktown: Police

Yorktown resident Guillermo Almanzar-Estevez, age 54, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 4 on drunk driving charges, Yorktown Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Almanzar-Estevez's arrest resulted from an incident at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday when officers responded to the Chase Bank at 720 Lee Blvd. for a report of an intoxicated man who was about to drive away in his vehicle.

Responding officers quickly found the vehicle and identified Almanzar-Estevez as the driver. Further investigation confirmed that Almanzar-Estevez was intoxicated and that he had an open container of alcohol in the car, according to police, who proceeded to take him into custody.

After his arrest, authorities discovered that Almanzar-Estevez had three prior DWI convictions in the past 10 years, upgrading his charge to a felony. Almanzar-Estevez was then arraigned in court and given a $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, and $50,000 partially-secured bond. He was later placed in the custody of the Westchester County Department of Correction, police said.

Almanzar-Estevez will next appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

