Drunk Driver Found Unresponsive In Car After Yorktown Crash: Police

The arrest resulted from an incident that happened on Wednesday, Sept. 27 around 2 a.m., when a Yorktown Police officer responded to the area of 1290 East Main St. where a woman had been reported unresponsive but breathing.

According to Yorktown Police, the arriving officer found a woman identified as 30-year-old Jaime Otero of the Bronx inside the driver's seat of a car that had crashed and left the roadway.

After an investigation, the officer determined that Otero had been allegedly driving while intoxicated and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle with her, authorities said.

Otero was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where she was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more.

She was later released on her own recognizance. Otero will appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.