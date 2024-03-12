Drunk Driver Caught In Disabled Car At Busy Yorktown Intersection: Police

Stamford resident Phillip Walsh was arrested for DWI in connection with an incident in Yorktown on Saturday, March 2, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, March 12.

According to police, at around 6:30 a.m. on the day of Walsh's arrest, officers found a disabled vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Route 118 (Saw Mill River Road). Officers identified Walsh as the driver and determined that he was driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in his car, authorities said.

Walsh was then arrested and taken to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, where he refused medical care. He was then taken to Yorktown Police headquarters for arrest processing.

After his arrest, Walsh was released on his own recognizance. He will next appear in court on Thursday, March 21.

