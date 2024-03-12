Fair 62°

SHARE

Drunk Driver Caught In Disabled Car At Busy Yorktown Intersection: Police

A 45-year-old Fairfield County man faces drunk driving charges after authorities found him driving a disabled car at a busy Northern Westchester intersection, police announced. 

The incident happened at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Route 118 in Yorktown.&nbsp;

The incident happened at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Route 118 in Yorktown. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Stamford resident Phillip Walsh was arrested for DWI in connection with an incident in Yorktown on Saturday, March 2, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, March 12.

According to police, at around 6:30 a.m. on the day of Walsh's arrest, officers found a disabled vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Route 118 (Saw Mill River Road). Officers identified Walsh as the driver and determined that he was driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in his car, authorities said.

Walsh was then arrested and taken to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, where he refused medical care. He was then taken to Yorktown Police headquarters for arrest processing. 

After his arrest, Walsh was released on his own recognizance. He will next appear in court on Thursday, March 21. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE