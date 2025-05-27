Drunk Driver Caught Going Wrong Way On Route 202 In Yorktown: Had Revoked License, Cops Say

Yorktown man James Constantino was arrested following an incident that began at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, when an officer saw his vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lane of Route 202, nearly causing a head-on collision, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, May 27.

The officer, on routine patrol near Granite Springs Road, stopped the vehicle and identified Constantino as the driver. After an investigation, police said Constantino showed signs of intoxication and was driving the car without a required ignition interlock device, despite a prior DWI conviction.

A breath test later showed a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit. Police also discovered that Constantino’s New York driving privileges were revoked and that he was using a valid Connecticut license instead, the department said.

He was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction;

Aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or higher;

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation;

Circumvention of an interlock device;

Several traffic infractions, including unsafe lane use, failure to obey traffic control devices, and driving across hazard markings.

Constantino was released to a responsible party with an appearance ticket and is due back in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.

