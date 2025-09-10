Drunk Driver Caught After Rollover Crash In Yorktown, Hospitalized: Police

Authorities arrived at the scene at around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, after receiving reports of a rollover motor vehicle crash in the area of 496 Granite Springs Rd. in Yorktown, Yorktown Police said in an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Once they responded to the scene, police identified the driver as Henry Ridder of Montrose.

Investigators allege Ridder was intoxicated when he crashed. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Westchester Medical Center for care and evaluation.

Ridder was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as several traffic infractions, including consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, unreasonable speed, and unsafe lane change.

After processing, police said Ridder was issued traffic tickets and released on his own recognizance to hospital staff for further treatment. He is due back in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.