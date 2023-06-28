Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Drunk Driver Caught After Crashing In Yorktown, Police Say

A 27-year-old Hudson Valley woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing on a Northern Westchester road, police said. 

The crash happened on Barger Street in Yorktown, police said.
The crash happened on Barger Street in Yorktown, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Friday, June 23 just after 7 p.m., when Yorktown Police responded to a single-car crash on Barger Street and found that a vehicle had driven off the road, the department said. 

Once they arrived at the scene of the crash, officers identified the driver as Putnam County resident Kristen Comilloni of Putnam Valley, age 27, and determined that she had allegedly been driving while intoxicated by alcohol. 

Comilloni was then arrested and taken to police headquarters, where it was found that her alleged blood alcohol content had been higher than .08 percent, police said. 

Comilloni was charged with the following: 

  • Driving while intoxicated, first offense;
  • Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more;
  • Driving on shoulder.

After she was processed, Comilloni was issued traffic tickets for her charges and released to a responsible adult. She will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, July 6. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE