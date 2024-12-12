Drones To Be Seen In Yorktown Skies: Here's Why

Drones will be used in the area of Route 134 west of the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown during the daylight hours of Thursday, Dec. 12, the town's police department announced.

The reason? The drones will be used for a movie shoot, according to authorities.

The department said it wanted to warn the public "due to the current uncertainty involving recent drone sightings in New Jersey."

In the Garden State, numerous drone sightings have been reported since mid-November, particularly in Morris and Somerset counties.

The sightings have been so numerous that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has called on residents to report suspicious drone activity to law enforcement.

Despite this, the drones above Yorktown are meant to be there, police said. More details about the movie shoot were not made public.

