Driver Who Killed Woman In Yorktown Hit-Run Crash Was Not Speeding: Police (Update)

In an announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Yorktown Police Department released an update on the investigation into a crash on Friday, Jan. 3 that killed 42-year-old Jennifer Proeschel of Mohegan Lake.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on East Main Street near Mohegan Avenue at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Jan. 3. There, police found Proeschel and provided aid with assistance from Yorktown Paramedics, the Mohegan Fire Department, and Mohegan Ambulance. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

An investigation later found that the driver, Jake Barak, of Cortlandt Manor, who was traveling westbound on East Main Street, allegedly struck Proeschel and fled the scene, police said. Barak was later arrested at his home and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident resulting in death, a felony, as well as traffic infractions for speeding and failure to use a designated lane.

However, in their update on Tuesday, Yorktown Police said they are no longer charging Barak with the two traffic infractions. The felony charge still stands, though, according to the department.

Barak has since been remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections. He will appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 9.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

