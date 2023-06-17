Fair 60°

Dog Bites Child, Leads To Arrest Of Owner In Yorktown: Police

A 71-year-old man faces charges after allegedly failing to license his dog that bit a child in Northern Westchester, police said. 

Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Sunday, May 14, when Yorktown Police responded to a report of a dog biting a child within the town. 

According to the department, the incident involved a dog that resides within Yorktown. Officers soon identified the dog's owner as 71-year-old Yorktown resident Robert Sim, and found that he had failed to license the animal. 

Police then applied for a criminal summons which was received from Yorktown Justice Court, and served Sim the summons on Thursday, June 8, which contained a charge of failing to license a dog, a violation of Yorktown town code. 

Sim was then released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8. 

