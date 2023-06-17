Dog Bites Child, Leads To Arrest Of Owner In Yorktown: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on Sunday, May 14, when Yorktown Police responded to a report of a dog biting a child within the town.

According to the department, the incident involved a dog that resides within Yorktown. Officers soon identified the dog's owner as 71-year-old Yorktown resident Robert Sim, and found that he had failed to license the animal.

Police then applied for a criminal summons which was received from Yorktown Justice Court, and served Sim the summons on Thursday, June 8, which contained a charge of failing to license a dog, a violation of Yorktown town code.

Sim was then released on his own recognizance and will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.