Fog/Mist 76°

SHARE

Dog Bite Results In Arrest Of 52-Year-Old In Yorktown: Police

A Northern Westchester woman faces charges after a reported dog bite led officers to discover that her pet was unlicensed, police said.

A Yorktown woman faces charges after failing to license her dog, police said.
A Yorktown woman faces charges after failing to license her dog, police said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Yorktown Heights resident Caroline Murphy, age 52, was served a criminal summons on Wednesday, June 28 for failing to license her dog, according to Yorktown Police. 

The summons stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, May 10 around 7:30 p.m., when police received a report of an alleged dog bite in Yorktown.

An investigation conducted by the department determined that the dog involved in the incident, owned by Murphy, was not licensed, resulting in the summons. 

Murphy was later released on her own recognizance. She will appear in Yorktown Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.  

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE