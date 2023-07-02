Dog Bite Results In Arrest Of 52-Year-Old In Yorktown: Police

Yorktown Heights resident Caroline Murphy, age 52, was served a criminal summons on Wednesday, June 28 for failing to license her dog, according to Yorktown Police.

The summons stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, May 10 around 7:30 p.m., when police received a report of an alleged dog bite in Yorktown.

An investigation conducted by the department determined that the dog involved in the incident, owned by Murphy, was not licensed, resulting in the summons.

Murphy was later released on her own recognizance. She will appear in Yorktown Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

