Dog Bite Leads To Arrest Of Woman In Yorktown: Police

A 58-year-old Northern Westchester woman faces charges after failing to license her dog that bit a victim, police said. 

Ben Crnic
On Friday, July 14 around 2 p.m., 58-year-old Mohegan Lake resident Bernadette Ocampos Romero was issued a criminal summons for failing to license her dog, according to Yorktown Police. 

The summons followed an incident on Wednesday, June 28 around 3:15 p.m., when the dog belonging to Romero allegedly bit a victim in Yorktown. The following investigation resulted in officers applying for Romero's criminal summons. 

After being processed on the charge, Romero was released on her own recognizance. She will appear in Yorktown Court on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. 

