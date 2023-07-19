Mostly Cloudy 76°

Car Break-Ins: Numerous Thefts Under Investigation In Yorktown

Police in Northern Westchester are investigating a spate of overnight vehicle break-ins that resulted in personal items being stolen from unlocked cars. 

Some of the vehicle break-ins happened on Gomer Street in Yorktown, police said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The break-ins happened in Yorktown during the overnight hours of Saturday, July 15 into Sunday morning, July 16, according to Yorktown Police. 

Areas where unlocked vehicles were broken into included Bridal Ridge, Jefferson Village, and Gomer Street. 

Anyone who may have footage of the larcenies from their home surveillance cameras is asked to contact Yorktown Police at 914-962-4141. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

