Blaze Leaves Residence Charred In Yorktown Heights

The blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. on Saw Mill River Road in the Yorktown Heights section of Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found smoke pushing from the second floor of the home, and firefighters determined that the blaze had spread into the structure from the chimney.

Crews worked for around two hours to extinguish the fire and secure the property. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not detailed.

