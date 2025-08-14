Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Yorktown: Driver, 21, Hospitalized, Police Say

The collision happened in Yorktown around 7:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, when a male cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the roadway, according to Yorktown Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Yorktown resident, was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital following the crash.

Officers from New Castle Police, along with Empress EMS, the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Yorktown Fire Department, and Millwood Fire Department all responded.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

