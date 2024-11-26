Beloved Yorktown Native, Former Firefighter Dies At 37, Remembered For Kindness

Reynaldo “Reycito” Sanchez, Jr., age 37, a resident of Miramar, Florida, and formerly of Yorktown Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 31, according to his obituary.

Born in the Dominican Republic on Sept. 25, 1987, he moved to Westchester, where he grew up, attended Yorktown High School, and graduated in 2006.

Reynaldo was a past member of the Harry Howard Hook and Ladder Co. of the Port Chester Volunteer Fire Department, and he and his brothers were also fixtures at their family’s grocery store in the village, Shop Smart, which has served the community for over 37 years, his obituary said.

In 2012, Reynaldo married Yahaira Sanchez at Saint Patrick's Church in Yorktown Heights. Most recently, he owned Rey’s Unisex Salon in North Miami, Florida, where he carried forward his passion for hairstyling and serving his community, according to a GoFundMe page created by his family in November intended to raise money for his wife and son, Liam.

“Anyone who knew Reycito knows that you could place him anywhere in the world, and he would be treated like family,” the GoFundMe page reads. “He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the lives of all who loved him.”

Friends and family remember Reynaldo as a man of many talents, his GoFundMe page says. He loved training his dogs, working on cars, and sharing laughs over beers and cigars. Despite his quiet demeanor, Reynaldo had a way of making everyone feel welcome, and he cherished his role as a father to his one-year-old son, Liam, his family said.

“Reycito will forever be remembered with his kindheartedness, generosity, and unforgettable spirit,” his GoFundMe page reads.

He is survived by his wife, Yahaira, and Liam, both of Miramar, Florida; his parents, Reynaldo and Mariana Sanchez, of Yorktown Heights; his brothers, Sebastian Sanchez, of Stratford, Connecticut, and Adrian Sanchez, of North Miami, Florida; his niece and nephews, Olivia, Felipe, and Julian Sanchez; and his maternal grandparents, Jose and Aurelia Sanchez, of Port Chester.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 26, the GoFundMe page for Sanchez's family had collected over $16,600 out of a $25,000 goal. The funds are planned to go toward Liam's education and special interests, as well as the organization Active Minds.

