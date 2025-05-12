Anti-Semitic, Racist Graffiti Found At Public Parks In Yorktown: Officials

The vandalism was found on Sunday, May 11, at both the Jack DeVito Veterans Memorial Track & Field and the Patriot Skate Park in Yorktown, according to a joint announcement from the Yorktown Police Department and Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman on Monday, May 12.

The graffiti included hate-filled language and profane images, with the skate park targeted by anti-Semitic, racist, and homophobic slurs, and the track defaced with profane symbols and words. Residents discovered the damage and quickly alerted police.

"The vile hate speech discovered in our town is utterly unacceptable and stands in direct opposition to everything Yorktown represents," said Lachterman, who added, "This incident serves as a stark reminder that our work to foster understanding and respect is far from over. These hateful acts will not be tolerated in Yorktown."

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble said officers are actively investigating and urged the public to come forward with any information.

"All of us at the Yorktown Police Department are eager to apprehend those behind the vile, ignorant and hateful graffiti at the skate park, as well as the profane graffiti made at the track,” Noble said.

If you see anything suspicious or have any information, contact Yorktown Police at 914-962-4141 or email info@yorktownpd.org.

