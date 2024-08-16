85-Year-Old Yorktown-Based Company Recognized As Historic Business

Yorktown Height's Reliable Oil Co., Inc. was presented as a historic business by Assemblyman Matt Slater, Slater's office announced on Monday, Aug. 12.

New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry recognizes businesses that have been around for more than 50 years and have "contributed to their community’s history," according to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation agency.

Originally formed in 1939 by Louis Mastro as Reliable Ice Company, the company eventually began selling coal and kerosene by 1943 and pivoted to providing home heating oil to homeowners and small businesses in 1949.

The company was run at first by Louis and his brother, Frank. Frank's sons Roy Sr. and Joe Sr. also joined and helped the business transition from coal to oil after they returned from World War II.

More than eight decades after it was originally founded, the company is now run by the family's third generation and now also services boilers and oil tanks in addition to addressing a variety of fuel oil-associated needs.

"I commend the Mastro family for their dedication to the community and their continued commitment to providing essential services, and it was an honor to nominate them as a historic business; the first in the town of Yorktown," Slater said of the company.

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman also praised the company: "My family has been using Reliable for over 50 years and they are a true Yorktown business. They are one of the success stories of a family business that helps build not only their community but our great country."

Lou Mastro, who now runs the company, said the business would not be going anywhere anytime soon.

"My father started this in 1939, and we’re still in business today. Soon my son will be taking over keeping it in the family for generations to come," Mastro said, adding, "I thank the Assemblyman for recognizing our family and the years we’ve put into this."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.