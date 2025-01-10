7-Eleven Heaven: $32K Winning Lotto Ticket Sold In Yorktown Heights

The top-prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold for the evening drawing on Thursday, Jan. 9 at the 7-Eleven located at 1949 Commerce St., New York Lottery officials announced on Friday, Jan. 10.

The TAKE 5 game draws numbers from a field of one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets and stay tuned for the next round of TAKE 5 drawings.

