4 Teens Charged After Large Fight At Shopping Center In Yorktown, Police Say

Police said the incident happened around 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, when officers were called to the Shrub Oak Shopping Center at 1366 East Main St. for a report of a fight in progress involving multiple people. Officers arrived to disperse the crowd and launched an investigation, Yorktown Police said in an announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

During the investigation, police identified four suspects — a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old from Yorktown, and a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Cortlandt Manor. The teens allegedly struck the victim in the face with closed fists, causing physical injury, police said.

All four, whose names were not made public, were later charged with juvenile delinquency, based on the underlying charge of assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor if committed by an adult.

The teens reported to the Yorktown Police Headquarters with their guardians on Wednesday, Oct. 22, where they were arrested and processed. Each was issued a juvenile appearance ticket and released to a parent.

They are scheduled to appear before the Westchester County Family Court on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m.

