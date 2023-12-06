4 Nabbed After Stealing Over $1.7K Of Clothing From Store In Yorktown: Police

The arrests resulted from an incident on Friday, Dec. 1 around 2:30 p.m., when staff at the Dick's Sporting Goods store located in the Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown at 650 Lee Blvd. reported a larceny in progress, according to Yorktown Police.

Officers responded to the store and found the suspect vehicle in the mall's parking lot. They then pulled it over on Hill Boulevard and found that the four people inside had stolen $1,712 from the business, police said.

The four suspects, all Bronx residents, were identified as:

Ashwell Giscombe, age 26;

Devon Gordon, age 27;

Javanie Johnson, age 25;

Asticia Gordon, age 30.

All four suspects were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. Additionally, Giscombe was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, police said.

After their arrests, Giscombe was remanded to the Westchester County Department of Corrections, while the other three suspects were released on their own recognizance.

