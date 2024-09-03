32-Year-Old Man Accused Of Stealing iPhones From Package In Yorktown

New York City resident Jose Susana Diaz was arrested in connection with an incident that happened at a Yorktown residence in June, Yorktown Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to the department, on Saturday, June 15 just after 2 p.m., officers responded to a home on Revere Drive for a reported identity theft. Investigators soon learned that two Apple iPhones had been purchased using the victim's identity and would be delivered to the residence.

Undercover officers then began surveilling the home. Eventually, the cell phones were delivered and the suspect, identified as Susana Diaz, was seen grabbing the package. Soon after this, he dropped the parcel and drove off, according to police.

Officers then pulled Susana Diaz over and found him with the two iPhones, which were valued at $2,400, authorities said.

After the traffic stop, Susana Diaz was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny before being released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.