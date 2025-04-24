$30K Scheme: Scammer Caught After Telling Victim To Withdraw Funds In Yorktown, Police Say

Mykyta Lebedev, 27, was arrested on Friday, April 11, and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property following an incident in Yorktown, the Yorktown Police Department announced on Thursday, April 24.

The incident began when the victim received a suspicious phone call, in which the caller instructed them to withdraw $30,000 in cash to "unfreeze" several online accounts, according to police. The caller claimed someone would stop by the victim’s home to pick up the money.

Instead of complying, the victim told police, triggering an undercover operation.

Lebedev allegedly arrived at the victim’s home on Baldwin Road to collect the money and was arrested at the scene by waiting officers. He was taken to Yorktown Police Headquarters for processing.

Lebedev was later arraigned before a judge and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m.

