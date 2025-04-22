$2K Yorktown Theft Spree: Teen Caught With Stolen Credit Card On Taconic, Cops Say

The arrest was made on Friday, April 18 around 4:30 p.m., after officers responded to two separate reports of property stolen from customers at Trader Joe’s in Yorktown. One of the stolen items was a cellphone, Yorktown Police said on Tuesday, April 22.

Investigators tracked the stolen phone to a moving vehicle heading southbound on the Taconic State Parkway, eventually locating the suspect in Mount Pleasant.

Police said the teen had items stolen from one of the victims, as well as additional property allegedly stolen from a second person, including a stolen credit card. Officers added that the card had already been used to make over $2,383 in unauthorized purchases.

The 16-year-old, whose name was withheld, faces the underlying charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth- and fifth- degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The teen was issued an appearance ticket and released to a responsible adult. A court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 24 at 2 p.m. in Westchester County Family Court.

