20-Year-Old Man Steals Vehicle With Child's Wheelchair From Yorktown Home: Police

Letrell Ackerman of Reading, Pennsylvania was taken into custody by Yorktown Police on Thursday, May 16 in connection with the theft of a vehicle with an electric wheelchair inside that occurred in June 2023, the department announced on Friday, May 17.

The arrest was made in connection with an incident on June 15, 2023, when a van was reported stolen from a Yorktown resident's driveway. This vehicle had contained an electric wheelchair belonging to the victim's daughter, police said.

An investigation into the case eventually resulted in the recovery of the van and wheelchair days later on June 19 in a residential parking lot over the Yorktown line on Lexington Avenue.

As the investigation progressed, authorities eventually determined Ackerman had been in possession of the stolen vehicle and issued an arrest warrant for him.

On the day he was arrested, Ackerman had already been in the custody of Westchester County Corrections on an unrelated charge. He was then taken to Yorktown Police headquarters and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

After his arraignment and processing, Ackerman was taken back into the custody of Westchester County Corrections. He will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, June 13.

