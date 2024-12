The horses' escape happened on Monday, Dec. 30 just before 8 p.m., when two horses were reported missing from a farm on Route 134 in the Kitchawan area, according to Yorktown Police.

The runaways prompted an emergency message from the department on Monday night as authorities searched for the animals.

Luckily, a short time later, the horses were found and returned home, police said.

