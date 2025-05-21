2 New Asian Cuisine Eateries Open Next To Each Other In Yorktown

Ms. DimSum and Mr. Chick, which sit side by side on the ground floor of a newly opened mixed-use building near the Yorktown Green shopping center at 385 Kear St., both held a grand opening on Tuesday, May 20.

According to Yorktown town officials, both eateries are already drawing strong praise from early diners and town leaders alike.

Ms. DimSum offers a menu of dim sum, noodle soups, and bubble teas, while Mr. Chick focuses on Korean-inspired crispy chicken sandwiches, wings, seasoned fries, and bingsu, a popular Korean milk-based shaved ice dessert with sweet toppings. Both spots offer dine-in and takeout options.

Co-owner Sindy Lin, whose family also runs Wild Fusion in Mohegan Lake and previously operated Flame Asian Bistro at the Jefferson Valley Mall, was on hand for the celebration along with local leaders.

“I am so proud of what you have going here,” Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman said to Lin during the celebration, adding, "You and your partners will do fantastic business here.”

The two restaurants occupy part of a 2,567-square-foot retail space at the base of a residential building that opened in 2024 and includes six apartments on the upper floors.

