17-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Victim At Knifepoint In Yorktown

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because of their age, was arrested at his Yorktown home on Sunday, Sept. 22 in connection with an incident that happened the day before, Yorktown Police said on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

According to the department, an investigation revealed that on Saturday, Sept. 21, the suspect convinced the victim to come to his home on false pretenses, restrained them, and raped them at knifepoint.

The teenager was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree menacing.

After being processed on these charges, the suspect was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. He was unable to post bail and was taken to a youth detention facility.

He appeared in the Youth Part of the Westchester County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 23.

