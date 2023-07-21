14-Year-Old Steals Victim's Car, Hits Her With Her Own Cane In Yorktown: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, July 15 just after 2 a.m., when Yorktown police responded to a residence in town for a reported domestic dispute.

According to authorities, an investigation into the incident determined that the 14-year-old suspect took the victim's vehicle without her permission.

After this, the suspect then forcibly grabbed the victim's walking cane and struck her with it, injuring her in the process.

A few days later, on Wednesday, July 19, the suspect was contacted by police and told to respond to headquarters, where he was arrested on juvenile delinquency charges.

The underlying charges that the suspect would face if he were an adult are:

Second-degree robbery, a felony;

Second-degree assault, a felony;

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was processed and arraigned in court, which also issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim. His bail was also set at $10,000 in cash, a $15,000 secured bond, and a $20,000 partly secured bond.

The suspect was later remanded to the Woodfield Cottage juvenile detention center in Valhalla in lieu of bail. He appeared in the Youth Portion of Westchester Family Court on Thursday, July 20.

