14-Year-Old Duo Nabbed For Spray Painting Graffiti On Wall At Yorktown Intersection

The arrests stemmed from an incident on Monday, Dec. 4 around 11:40 a.m., when the two teens were seen spray painting graffiti on a sound barrier wall just east of the intersection of Route 6 and Mill Street in Yorktown, according to Yorktown Police.

Officers then responded to the intersection and found the two teenagers in the area. An investigation determined that the duo had spray painted several graffiti "tags" onto the wall and were allegedly in possession of several cans of spray paint, police said.

The two teenagers, both from Peekskill, were then arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters while their guardians were notified. They were both charged with juvenile delinquency.

Both suspects were later released on their own recognizance to their guardians and are scheduled to appear in the Westchester County Department of Probation on Thursday, Dec. 14.

