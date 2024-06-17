Yonkers Sergeant Indicted For Assault After Kicking, Punching Suspect During Arrest: DA

Sgt. Hector Cartagena, age 55, of the Yonkers Police Department, was indicted on assault charges on Monday, June 17 in connection with an incident that occurred in Yonkers on Thursday, March 14, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, on the day of the arrest, the suspect allegedly led Yonkers officers on a high-speed chase after they received reports that he had stolen a vehicle. This pursuit eventually ended in a crash on Warburton and Glenwood Avenues.

At around 9:45 p.m., while the suspect was being placed into custody, Cartagena allegedly kicked him four times and punched him in the face ten times, fracturing his orbital bone, the DA's Office said.

A video of the incident was released by Yonkers Police on social media.

Following the incident, the Yonkers Police Department's Internal Affairs Division began a preliminary investigation and found that Cartagena had utilized force in a "manner not consistent with department policies," according to officials.

The department later placed Cartagena on restrictive duty and referred the case to the DA's Office.

Cartagena was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Second-degree attempted assault;

Third-degree assault.

In a statement, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said the Yonkers Police Department was instrumental in identifying the "alleged use of excessive force."

"Police officers are sworn to protect us and uphold the law. The Yonkers Police Department was proactive in identifying one of their officers as acting outside their training policies and promptly referred this matter to my office," Rocah said.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza condemned Cartagena's alleged actions in a statement released by the department on Monday:

"I am outraged by the actions of this particular supervisor. His actions serve to negate the great work exhibited by the other officers involved to safely apprehend the suspect at the scene," Sapienza said, adding, "His actions further harm our relationship with the community, which we have worked so hard to build."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called Cartagena's alleged actions "indefensible."

"This unfortunate incident should not be a reflection of the men and women who serve and protect this City with integrity every day. That’s why we initiated this investigation and alerted the proper authorities, ensuring our role in constitutional policing," Spano continued.

Cartagena will next appear in court on Wednesday, July 31.

As for the suspect who was allegedly assaulted, whose name was not made public, they are now being prosecuted by the DA's Office for grand larceny, assault, and reckless endangerment charges, officials said.

