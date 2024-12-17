Patrick Breen, a Sergeant with the Yonkers Police Department and the son of Yonkers City Councilman Mike Breen, died at the age of 41 on Sunday, Dec. 15.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Mike Breen shared his family’s heartbreak, saying Patrick “brought immense joy and love into the lives of everyone who knew him” and would be “profoundly missed.”

“Being Patrick’s father has been the greatest honor of my life, and I cherished every moment of it,” Breen wrote, adding that Patrick was not only a devoted son but also a “wonderful brother” and “caring uncle.”

Patrick Breen was engaged to his fiancé, Melissa, and was deeply loved by his family, including his siblings Megan, Katie, and Danny, and their spouses. He was also an uncle to Charlotte, Ronan, and Brixey.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano joined the community in mourning Patrick, calling him a “dedicated public servant to the City of Yonkers” and a proud member of the Yonkers Police Department since 2008.

Breen served in the department’s 2nd and 3rd precincts and was promoted to sergeant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spano also noted that Patrick’s sister, Sgt. Megan Bennett, and brother-in-law, Sgt. Neville Bennett, also serve in the Yonkers Police Department.

“We wish peace and comfort to his family," Spano wrote.

Patrick Breen proudly served the Yonkers community, forming deep bonds with his fellow officers and taking great pleasure in his role, according to his father.

"He loved the camaraderie of the police department, forming lifelong friendships and a deep sense of kinship with his fellow officers," Breen continued in his post.

“We take solace in knowing that Patrick is at peace and watching over us from heaven,” Mike Breen added in his statement.

Family, friends, and colleagues will gather to honor Sgt. Breen’s life at a wake on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McGrath’s Funeral Home in Bronxville. A funeral service will follow on Friday, Dec. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville.

