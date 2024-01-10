Yonkers Native Miriam Toohey-Garabrant, 93

She was predeceased by long-time partner James Fanning and her sister Maureen Conte Stark of Sarasota, FL. She was also predeceased by her mother, Miriam, and father, James Christopher Toohey, and brother, Brendan Toohey—all of Yonkers.

Survivors include her brother, Brian of Rye, daughters, Joyce “JT” Garabrant of Wesley Chapel, FL and Dale Zale (Terry) of Palm Harbor, FL and two granddaughters.

The memorial service and final resting place will be in Florida with family.

