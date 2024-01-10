Mostly Cloudy 47°

Yonkers Native Miriam Toohey-Garabrant, 93

Miriam Toohey-Garabrant, age 93, passed on November 30, 2023. She was born and raised in Yonkers, and, when she married, she moved to Northern New Jersey to raise a family.

Miriam&nbsp;Toohey-Garabrant&nbsp; will be missed by family and friends.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/webandi
by Family of MIriam Toohey-Garabrant

She was predeceased by long-time partner James Fanning and her sister Maureen Conte Stark of Sarasota, FL. She was also predeceased by her mother, Miriam, and father, James Christopher Toohey, and brother, Brendan Toohey—all of Yonkers.

Survivors include her brother, Brian of Rye, daughters, Joyce “JT” Garabrant of Wesley Chapel, FL and Dale Zale (Terry) of Palm Harbor, FL and two granddaughters.

The memorial service and final resting place will be in Florida with family.

