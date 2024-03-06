Yonkers Native, Kathleen Garrity Cook, 88, Saw The Best In Everyone

Kathleen was born in Yonkers, NY on Feb. 29,1936 to the Hon. Judge Harold T. and Mary Broderick Garrity. She grew up in Yonkers with her siblings MaryAnn (Charles Hagelin), James (Andrea), and Matthew (Judy) Garrity.

She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers and continued her education studying business law at Marymount Jr. College in Arlington, VA.

In 1960 Kathleen married Robert William Cook and they moved to Chappaqua, where they raised their four children. Her husband Robert preceded her in death in 1976.

Born on Leap Day, Kathleen was perpetually young and vivacious. She worked at her father’s law firm for many years and as an office manager. Warm and lighthearted, she saw the best in everything and everyone. She loved her family, friends, golf, volunteering, gardening, and travel.

Kathleen is survived by her children Sheila (Gregory Gannon) of Hamburg, NY, LynnAnne (Jim Hagar) of Big Sky, MT, Alicia Cook of Danbury, CT, and Robert W. Cook Jr. of New Canaan, CT. In addition, she is survived by her seven loving grandchildren: Paige and Brooke Gannon; Patrick Hagar; and Ava, Dylann, Christopher, and Broderick Cook. She was so proud of her children and especially her grandchildren who she loved so much and brought her so much joy.

A wake will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, located at 21 Cherry Street in New Canaan, CT. Funeral services will follow from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The family extends their gratitude to Brightview Assisted Living in New Canaan for their excellent care and devotion to our mother.

