Yonkers Mom Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash Came To U.S. Seeking Better Life

Vanessa Diaz Pichardo, 37, died after her Hyundai left the road and overturned before slamming into a tractor-trailer in Fort Lee just after 2 a.m. Monday, July 28, New Jersey State Police said.

Her sister, Rosanna Diaz, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help return Vanessa’s body to the Dominican Republic so she can be buried with family. As of Tuesday, July 29, the campaign had raised $4,500.

“I am Rosanna Diaz, sister of Vanessa Diaz,” she wrote. “It is very painful for me to see the departure of my only sister from both mother and father.”

“She came to the United States seeking a better future for herself and her daughter Amelia — chasing dreams — never knowing that her light would be extinguished in the very place she hoped would give her life.”

Rosanna said Vanessa had not returned home in five years, and her family longs to say goodbye.

“That dream of seeing her one last time will only be possible with your help,” she wrote. “Please help us give her a Christian burial in her homeland.”

“As Vanessa used to say: GOD WILL PROVIDE.”

According to police, the crash occurred near milepost 121.5 in the southbound lanes. Diaz Pichardo’s Hyundai hit a curb and guardrail before overturning and striking the side of a Freightliner tractor-trailer on the southbound local ramp.

The truck driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation as of Monday.

Click here to view the campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.