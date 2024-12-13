Yonkers Man's Late-Night Act Of Kindness Helps Cancer Patient Continue Treatment

The heartwarming story began when a father from Maryland was desperately searching for dry ice to ease the side effects of his 20-year-old daughter Lily's cancer treatment. The dry ice was urgently needed for her cold cap therapy, which helps minimize hair loss during chemotherapy.

When the father contacted Chilly Willy & Cool Carl's Premium Ice Service in Yonkers in the evening, owner Willy D’Ariano answered the call and sprang into action. Soon, D’Ariano, who had just undergone brain surgery himself, quickly arranged for 40 pounds of dry ice to be delivered to the hospital that evening, ensuring the treatment could continue.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano shared the story in a Facebook post, praising D’Ariano for his selflessness and kindness.

"Today, we presented Willy with a proclamation and Lily was here to thank him in person. For your kindness, generosity and being a shining example of Yonkers -- may we all continue to be good to each other and compassionate," Spano wrote.

Chilly Willy & Cool Carl's Premium Ice also shared the story on their social media. In a post, D’Ariano's son wrote, "My father was honored for his kindness and commitment to helping others. He didn’t want to accept an award for doing his job but it meant a lot to Lily that he did."

"My father is the most selfless person that I know and always puts others first. This is the kind of person he is and it’s something he’s taught me and built a business around. Lily, we are praying for you and look forward to creating you a beautiful ice sculpture to celebrate your recovery. ❤️‍🩹," D’Ariano's son continued.

