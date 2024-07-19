Yonkers Man Sells Opioid Three Times Stronger Than Fentanyl, Feds Say

Yonkers resident Miguel de Jesus Reyes Medina, age 49, and New Jersey resident Erik Alberto Lopez Valdez, age 38, were arrested on Thursday, July 18 on drug distribution charges, the US Attorney's Office for Southern District of New York announced.

According to federal officials, in April 2024, Reyes Medina agreed to sell fentanyl to an undercover agent working with law enforcement, reportedly asking for $2,000 for 74 grams of the narcotic.

On Wednesday, April 10, Reyes Medina met with the agent and gave them a package containing the narcotic. During the sale, he told the agent that the substance inside was "high quality and strong," according to federal officials.

Days later, on Tuesday, April 16, Reyes Medina arranged to have Lopez Valdez sell a second 420-gram package to the agent for the price of $12,250, which he eventually did, officials said.

After the duo's arrests, laboratory testing determined that both narcotics packages allegedly given to the undercover agent had nearly 500 grams of protonitazene, a synthetic opioid up to three times more potent than fentanyl.

After their arrests, both Reyes Medina and Lopez Valdez were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Reyes Medina was also charged with two counts of distribution of protonitazene, while Lopez Valdez was charged with one count.

Frank A. Tarentino III, the Special Agent in Charge of the New York Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, condemned the duo's alleged actions:

"It is safe to say that the removal of these individuals, and the distribution of these illicit drugs from our streets, saved another family from having to bury their loved one," Tarentino said.

