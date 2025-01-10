Yonkers Man Nabbed In Bank Fraud, Identity Theft Scheme: Police

Gregory Errico, age 35, of Yonkers, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 7, by the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department in Bethel, Vermont, following an attempted fraud at Mascoma Bank, the Sheriff's Department announced.

According to the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, Errico’s alleged scheme involved using stolen identities to withdraw money from banks across the Bethel area. After his arrest in Bethel, Errico was also charged by the Hartford Police Department for a similar incident in the nearby town of Hartford.

Errico is charged with identity theft, false pretenses, attempted grand larceny, and forgery. He was initially held at the Southern State Correctional Facility on $70,000 bail, which was later reduced to $25,000 during a court hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.