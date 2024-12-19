The Planetarium at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers will be holding its "Laser Taylor Swift" show through the end of December, combining Swift's best-known songs with a "dazzling laser light show," according to the museum's website.

The 55-minute show will feature hits such as "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," and "...Ready for It?"

In a post on social media, Yonkers city officials raved about the show: "Dress in your best 'Eras Tour' attire, sing out loud, and become a part of this Love Story," they wrote.

If you're thinking about going to the show, tickets for the general public are $20, while museum members only have to pay $15.

The event will be held on the following dates and times:

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3:30 p.m.;

Monday, Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m.;

Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 3:30 pm.;

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m.;

Friday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.;

Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

The actual Eras Tour ended on Sunday, Dec. 8 with a performance in Vancouver, bringing what is believed to be the highest-grossing tour in history to a close. Throughout the run of shows, which began in March 2023, Swift performed for more than 10 million people, CNN reported.

Two of those audience members were celebrity power couple and Pound Ridge residents Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who attended an Eras Tour concert in New Orleans in October.

The experience was certainly life-changing for Reynolds, who wrote in an Instagram caption after the performance:

"When I’m 95 yrs old and my wife and kids wheel me outside and into the sun so I can drink a sandwich, I’ll still be talking about seeing this show in New Orleans...The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways."

